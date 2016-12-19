Deputies: Man lied about being shot by stranger who knocked on door

Pickens County deputies said Tuesday that an Easley homeowner was charged after lying about being shot by a stranger who knocked on his door back in December.

Deputies said the shooting happened at a home on Stonewall Farm Rd around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 17.

38-year-old man Bradford Noel told deputies he answered a knock at his front door and was met by a man he didn’t know. Bradford reported that the man asked to speak to a former resident but Bradford advised that that the person hadn’t lived there for more than a year. Bradford then stated the stranger got angry, pulled out a small caliber handgun and shot him before walking off.

Noel was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

During the investigation that followed, deputies said they learned that the wound was self-inflicted and the gun used in the shooting was one owned by Noel.

Warrants were signed on Dec. 29 charging Noel with filing a false police report.

Noel was arrested and later released on a $5,000 bond.

