Deputies: Man lied about being shot by stranger who knocked on door

Bradford Noel (PIckens Co. Sheriff's Office) Bradford Noel (PIckens Co. Sheriff's Office)
EASLEY, SC

Pickens County deputies said Tuesday that an Easley homeowner was charged after lying about being shot by a stranger who knocked on his door back in December.

Deputies said the shooting happened at a home on Stonewall Farm Rd around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 17.

38-year-old man Bradford Noel told deputies he answered a knock at his front door and was met by a man he didn’t know. Bradford reported that the man asked to speak to a former resident but Bradford advised that that the person hadn’t lived there for more than a year. Bradford then stated the stranger got angry, pulled out a small caliber handgun and shot him before walking off.

Noel was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

During the investigation that followed, deputies said they learned that the wound was self-inflicted and the gun used in the shooting was one owned by Noel.

Warrants were signed on Dec. 29 charging Noel with filing a false police report.

Noel was arrested and later released on a $5,000 bond.

