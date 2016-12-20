Coroner: Greenville woman dies after rollover crash on I-385

The coroner said a Greenville woman died after being thrown from her car on I-385 Tuesday evening.

The interstate reopened late Tuesday night after several exits were blocked off following the fatal rollover crash.

All exits from 40 Southbound to 37 Southbound were blocked for several hours off as emergency responders cornered off the scene.

According to Greenville Police, the crash happened at the Haywood Road Exit at about 7:45 p.m.

The coroner said Sherri Marie Smith, 27, lost control of the silver Honda Civic she was driving and the vehicle overturned.

Smith was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a male passenger also told them he was thrown from the vehicle. The passenger did not go to the hospital and was taken home by a family member. Relatives said the male passenger was Smith's fiance.

Neither person in the car were wearing seat belts, police said.

Police and the coroner are investigating the crash.

