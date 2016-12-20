Family says heroic dog hit by car after attacking home invader

An Upstate man is thanking his furry friend after he said his dog prevented a home invasion from turning deadly.

On Dec. 19, Ted Green said his son Kyle was asleep in his apartment at the Edgemont Complex in Greenville when he suddenly woke up to a person standing in his bedroom doorway.

The suspect had reportedly kicked the apartment door in and then proceeded to enter one of the bedrooms in the apartment – Kyle’s. Green said his son thought he was in a dream, but his dog Raz knew it was a real-life intruder and went on the attack.

Raz jumped at the intruder and the suspect shot back, firing one gunshot that nearly missed Kyle and hit his pillow. Kyle then shot back, also missing the intruder, Ted Green said.

The suspect then started to flee the scene with Raz chasing him out the door. The dog had run so far that his owner was unable to track him down.

Kyle and his dad searched all day for Raz, with a few sightings off Devenger Road, but still could not locate their canine hero.

The family offered a reward for anyone who brings Raz the hero dog back into the care of its rightful owner, and started a Facebook page for the canine here, for updates on the search.

The "Help Bring Raz Home" Facebook page said the dog was sighted on Heartsdale Road, Windward Way, Phillips Road, Hudson Road, and other areas near the Devenger Road community.

On Friday, the Green family released a heartbreaking update in the search for Raz.

The heroic canine was reportedly struck by a car and passed away at an animal hospital. The Greens asked for prayers as they grieve the loss of Raz.

