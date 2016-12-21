Watoto Children's Choir to perform 2 free concerts in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Watoto Children's Choir to perform 2 free concerts in Greenville

Watoto Children's Choir (Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons) Watoto Children's Choir (Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)
The Watoto Children's Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will perform two concerts in Greenville as part of the choir’s six-month U.S. tour.

The concert show, titled “Oh, What Love,” will be performed at Abundant Life Church at 630 Farrs Bridge Road on Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and at GFN Church at 1201 Haywood Road on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.. Both performances are free and open to the public.

The concert will feature worship songs and share the stories of the children and the hope that they found through God's love, promoters said.

Watoto Children's Choirs have traveled the world sharing the plight of Africa's orphaned children since 1994.

Promoters said each child in the choir has suffered the loss of one or both of parents, but were rescued and now live in Watoto villages, which are described as “holistic child-care solutions initiated to serve the dire needs of the people of Africa.”

