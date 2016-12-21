Greenwood Co. deputy arrested after crash in patrol car

A Greenwood County deputy was charged with DUI after crashing into a utility pole Tuesday night, according to troopers with the SC Highway Patrol and a spokesman for the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on Epting Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

Troopers said 57-year-old Randy Miles of Greenwood was operating a 2006 Ford sedan registered to Greenwood County. Miles was driving on Marshall Road, then crossed over US 25, and onto Epting Avenue where the car crashed.

An investigation revealed that Miles was under influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Troopers said Miles was unhurt and transported to the Abbeville County Detention Center.

The sheriff's office confirmed that Miles serves as a school resource office and was driving a patrol car in an off-duty capacity at the time of the crash. They said he's been deputy since 1988,

John O. Long, Officer in Charge of Professional Standards issued this statement.

"The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office does not condone driving under the influence. We will investigate the action of this off duty deputy and make any necessary decisions swiftly in accordance with the law."

Deputies stated Miles resigned on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.