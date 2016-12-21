Anderson Co. woman gets a special Christmas surprise

Surprise Squad is sponsored by Common Sense Retirement.

Powdersville Walmart Supercenter and FOX Carolina's Surprise Squad teamed up to surprise a family for Christmas--but we had no idea how special the surprise would be.

The idea was to help spread some holiday cheer by giving a random stranger a gift card worth $500 for Christmas shopping. FOX Carolina's Joe Gagnon pretended to be a Walmart employee to pick the lucky person.

Little did he know, the woman he chose had recently suffered a major loss.

"My husband passed away eight months ago," Regina Cameron said, "I haven't had time, this is all last-minute Christmas shopping."

Walmart gave $596 to Cameron so she could buy all the things she planned to give her loved ones. She got the Christmas miracle she needed.

