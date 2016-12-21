Anderson Co. woman gets a special Christmas surprise - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson Co. woman gets a special Christmas surprise

Posted: Updated:
Woman at Walmart gets a big surprise (Dec 12, 2016/FOX Carolina) Woman at Walmart gets a big surprise (Dec 12, 2016/FOX Carolina)
Woman at Walmart gets a big surprise (Dec 12, 2016/FOX Carolina) Woman at Walmart gets a big surprise (Dec 12, 2016/FOX Carolina)
Woman at Walmart gets a big surprise (Dec 12, 2016/FOX Carolina) Woman at Walmart gets a big surprise (Dec 12, 2016/FOX Carolina)
POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Surprise Squad is sponsored by Common Sense Retirement.

Powdersville Walmart Supercenter and FOX Carolina's Surprise Squad teamed up to surprise a family for Christmas--but we had no idea how special the surprise would be.

The idea was to help spread some holiday cheer by giving a random stranger a gift card worth $500 for Christmas shopping. FOX Carolina's Joe Gagnon pretended to be a Walmart employee to pick the lucky person.

Little did he know, the woman he chose had recently suffered a major loss.

"My husband passed away eight months ago," Regina Cameron said, "I haven't had time, this is all last-minute Christmas shopping."

Walmart gave $596 to Cameron so she could buy all the things she planned to give her loved ones. She got the Christmas miracle she needed. 

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.