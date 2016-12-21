Upstate elk has found a new home

The SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the now-famous “Upstate elk” has been relocated to Charles Towne Landing.

People began spotting the young bull elk, estimated by SCDNR biologists to weight about 500 pounds, in late October at various spots in Pickens County. Biologists believe the young bull elk was pushed away from his home territory in Haywood County by larger bulls.

According to SCDNR, the elk was tranquilized on Dec 16 in a neighborhood south of Devils Fork State Park in Oconee County and moved to woods near the state line.

Biologists were hopeful that it might keep moving north and rejoin the herd, but it didn’t happen. They stated the elk had become more aggressive and was showing no sign of going back to North Carolina.

The SCDNR said that despite all the repeated warnings not to approach or feed the elk, word of the rare visitor just spread on social media and photos and video of people doing just that began to circulate.

“It has become accustomed to people, so it will allow people to approach it, but it is unpredictable and this behavior can create dangerous situations.” SCDNR wildlife biologist Tammy Wactor, said.

In order to protect the elk and the public, biologist from the SCDNR and the NC Wildfire Resources Commission relocated the animal to the SC Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site, where it will become a part of the “Animal Forest” exhibit.

