Highway 123 reopens after Dollar General truck crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving multiple tractor trailers on Wednesday.

Troopers said the collision occurred on Wells Highway near Clemson Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. There is no word yet on injuries.

FOX Carolina crews at the scene said a Dollar General truck was one of the vehicles involved in the collision. The side of the big rig was ripped open in the collision and dozens of boxes were spilled in the roadway.

As of 2:30 p.m., the road was still blocked while crews worked to clean up the contents of the trucks.

Just before 5:45 the wreckage was cleared and the highway into Seneca reopened.

