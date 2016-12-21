Deputies: Juvenile suspect in custody after Asheville chase - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Juvenile suspect in custody after Asheville chase

Posted: Updated:
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday morning.

They stated the pursuit began at 10:26 a.m. in the area of Dix Creek and Elkins Road. They said the route of the pursuit continued in west Buncombe County area.

According to deputies, sticks were used to disable the vehicle and the chase ended at 10:49 a.m. at the Hot Spot located on Leicester Highway, without incident.

Deputies said a juvenile driver was taken into custody following the chase.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.