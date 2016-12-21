A mild Thursday, but cooler air is coming!

Some quiet, sunnier weather is on the way for the next couple of days, then the clouds thicken up toward Christmas weekend. A few showers will be possible Christmas Eve and Day.

Mostly sunny skies will be present on Thursday with very mild highs! It will warm into the mid 60s in the Upstate and upper 50s for the mountains.

Cooler air invades for Friday, bringing temps back into the low 50s for highs in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. It should remain dry through Friday, but a few showers will be possible by Christmas Eve. The best chance will be in the mountains, but the Upstate could see a few passing sprinkles. Rain won’t be heavy and it wouldn’t last all day.

Christmas Eve night will be cool and cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s area-wide. Christmas Day will bring some clouds, but fairly mild December temps in the low to upper 50s. Rain chance is pretty slim, but a few patches of drizzle are possible.

