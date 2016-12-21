Christmas hours for grocery stores, pharmacies - FOX Carolina 21

Christmas hours for grocery stores, pharmacies

GREENVILLE, SC

Stores are announcing their holiday hours for Christmas weekend.

BI-LO

  • Christmas Eve: All stores open until 9 p.m. 
  • Christmas Day: All stores CLOSED
  • New Year's Eve: All stores open until 10 p.m. 
  • New Year's Day: All stores open until 10 p.m.

Publix

  • Christmas Eve: Open until 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Ingles

  • Christmas Eve: Open until 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Food Lion

  • Christmas Eve: Open until 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

CVS

  • Christmas Eve: Open until 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy

  • Christmas Eve: Open until 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Open until 6 p.m.

Walgreens

  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. until midnight
  • Christmas Day: 7 a.m. until midnight

Walgreens Pharmacy

  • Varies by location, call store for hours

Walmart

  • Christmas Eve: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Kmart

  • Christmas Eve: Open until 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Quiktrip

  • Open 24 hours

NOTE: Individual stores may vary by location.

