Wade Hampton reopens after crash, arrest made

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greer Police Department said officers were on scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Police said all lanes eastbound lanes on Wade Hampton Boulevard were blocked near Fairview Road due to the collision. The incident caused "severe delays," according to officers.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police said Wade Hampton was reopened and no injuries were reported.

One person was reportedly arrested for reckless driving and driving without a license.

