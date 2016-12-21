Dolly Parton's My People Fund first distribution helps nearly 90 - FOX Carolina 21

Dolly Parton's My People Fund first distribution helps nearly 900 families affected from wildfires

Dolly Parton (Courtesy: Peace Center) Dolly Parton (Courtesy: Peace Center)
PIGEON FORGE, TN

In the two weeks since wildfires in Sevier County, Dolly Parton and the Dollywood Foundation have launched the distribution of assistance from the My People Fund, giving 884 families initial support payments.

“It’s a blessing during this holiday season that we are able to help as many families as we have so far.” Parton said.

According to Dollywood, millions of people watched the “Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund” telethon on Dec 13. They stated that as consequence, donations continued to roll in and the total amount raised has climbed to $9.3 million.

“We know there are more families out there who need our help and we encourage them to be in contact with us before our January distribution," Parton said.

The Dollywood Foundation My People Fund provides $1000 each month to Sevier County families whose homes are uninhabitable or were completely destroyed in the recent Smoky Mountain wildfires. Any family who lost their primary residence (renters and homeowners) due to the wildfires in Sevier County will be eligible.

A pre-application for those affected is available here

