Auto dealership plays Santa to four single moms

The generosity of others continues to bless families in need this season. This time it's a blessing from a local auto dealership and radio station.

Local radio station 96.3 The Block has been sharing holiday blessings with others for weeks now. This week Greenville auto dealership Xtreme Lil Boyz Toyz is giving holiday cash to single mothers.

On Friday four mothers will be handed some Christmas cash to help add something extra under the tree for their little ones. The dealership has been flooded with emails from those in need of help this holiday season.

Even while on the job, employees at Xtreme Lil Boyz Toyz are reading letters from mothers who need help providing Christmas presents for their children.

Employee Brian Castro read part of one of the letters of a mother asking for help.

"My story isn't so much about being a single mom but I will be this Christmas because my husband was killed."

These are stories about why a little extra Christmas cash can go a long way. The auto and bike dealership on Laurens Road in Greenville is joining with local radio station 96.3 The Block to give back.

About 100 people have emailed the dealership so far.

"Most of the letters are pretty heart-felt letters from these single parent mothers. They're going through these struggles and hard times and everyone knows Christmas time can be quite a struggle for some people," said employee Sylvester Golden, IV.

The dealership is giving away one thousand dollars to four single mothers who have written in and shared their struggles this year.

"All my money goes to bills," read one email. "Last year I was living in a hotel for 5 months with my 2-year-old and pregnant with my 11-month-old. I have no family support whatsoever."

Each letter has its own story, its own need, and the reason the extra Christmas cash can help.

The owner of the dealership is a mother with a sensitive heart for those who parent alone and just don't have enough money for Christmas extras for the children. Roxanne Golden told FOX Carolina what motivated her to want to help.

"The heartache of not being able to provide sufficiently for your kids, the heartache of not knowing if they feel happy or to experience the Christmas their hearts desire."

She said Christmas is about Love, giving and family and said sometimes you're put in positions to help others. The dealership has benefited from community support through the years and said they should always try to give back.

Son and employee Sylvester Golden agrees.

"We're definitely proud of how much support they've given us, we've had tremendous success this year and just wanted to give back to the community this year for Christmas," he said.

