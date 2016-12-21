Grinch Patrol hits Cherokee Co. streets

Christmas music played as Jeffrey Cole, a deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, patrolled the streets.

"I've been patrolling almost 3 years now," he said.

While those who live in Cherokee County are checking their Christmas lists, he's checking for crooks as a member of the Grinch Patrol. The Grinch Patrol is a group of deputies trying to stop Grinches from spoiling Christmas.

"Look for anything, something that you know is kinda suspicious or easy targets that somebody would just jump out and steal and take off with - make a quick dollar off of," Cole said. "Get out and try to talk to the community, talk to the people because they're going to tell it."

Deputies look for open garage doors and visible yard equipment at people's homes then educate them about the importance of locked items and doors.

"The bad guys know that people have Christmas presents wrapped up in their homes," Cole said.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said there are usually six or seven deputies who patrol the streets daily, but during more deputies are added to areas of the county during Grinch Patrol.

"It puts us on an average of having somewhere between 12 to 15 officer out on the streets," Cole said.

The patrol pin-points the hot spots for break-ins and thefts on a map.

"You see the love and joy that the majority of people have this time of year, you just wish it was something we can hold onto for 11 months of the year," Cole said.

So, deputies try and keep the Grinches away so Santa can deliver a Merry Christmas.

