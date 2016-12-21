Police seek to identify Spartanburg shoplifting suspects - FOX Carolina 21

Police seek to identify Spartanburg shoplifting suspects

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department is trying to identify three suspects in a shoplifting case.

Investigators said the incident occurred at the Dorman Center Walmart. Surveillance images were released of the three suspects and a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 864-415-2532.

