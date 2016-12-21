Business sells decals, t-shirts in support of Lavonia officers shot in line of duty

A community continues to rally together in support of two Lavonia officers shot in the line of duty this month.

Just over a week ago, Lavonia officer Jeffery Martin and Captain Michael Schulman were shot by a Greenville man while responding to a traffic stop in the Zaxby's parking lot off I-85.

Residents, businesses and churches have come together in the days following the tragic incident to show support and appreciation for the wounded officers.

Superior Auto Glass in Hartwell, GA is among the businesses working to make recovery a little easier for Martin and Schulman.

On Tuesday, the business sold Lavonia Police Department decals and "Back the Blue" t-shirts at Dill's Food City in Lavonia. All profits were to be donated to each of the wounded officers as they heal and prepare to get back on the job. An employee told FOX Carolina that Lavonia Police Departments shirts were sold out, but decals were still available for $10 at last check.

Some of Martin and Schulman's fellow officers were also on site to help with the efforts.

Superior Auto Glass also accepted cash donations to go directly to the officers, last week.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.