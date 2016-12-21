Lavonia officers: "He took a bullet for me, that's my brother."

"The first thing I said was 'I have to forgive this guy who shot me, because if I don't, all of this anger is going to be pent up inside me.'"

Captain Michael Schulman recounts the night he and fellow Officer Jeffrey Martin were shot in the line of duty in Lavonia, Ga.

"I didn't see the gun that's how fast it came."

"To have it happen to you is...I think it changes your perspective," Officer Jeffrey Martin said.

The officer involved shooting happened during what appeared to be a routine traffic stop. The two were shot when they pulled over a Greenville man, who was driving a stolen car. Upon arrest, the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire.

Khari Gordon, 22, remains in custody, without bond and faces a number of charges, including felony intent of murder for what happened that frightening day.



"It's really tough knowing your partner is laying down, not moving. I know that wasn't a long period of time. But to me, it felt like it was forever, not knowing if he was alive or gone," Officer Martin said.

Captain Schulman said Officer Martin jumped into action, moved him to a safe place and called EMS. Little did he know, this rookie officer was shot himself.

"He wanted to get me to hospital. The suspect was not on the scene anymore, but he wanted to get me covered." recalled Schulman. Captain Schulman said he wasn't even supposed to work that evening.

Two inches- that's how close the bullet came to the Captain's spine. When he left the hospital yesterday a procession was waiting for him.

"I mean they're wheeling me out and they're saluting me and they're clapping," said Schulman. "It's just like a dream."

The officers say the support reaches beyond the city limits of Lavonia.

"I got a card in the mail from a 10 year-old from North Carolina," said officer Martin. "His name is Bryson, and that means the world to know someone so far away is tuned in and cares about what's going on."

Both officers said they are thankful for their wives. Both admit they would not have made it without their support and help. Martin and Schulman say it's the badge - the desire to protect others -that will help them recover.

"This is God's way of saying me and Jeffrey still needed to be here. It wasn't our time," Captain Schulman said.

It's the brotherhood that will continue to make them protect one another.

"He's got my back," said officer Martin. "He took a bullet for me, that's my brother."

