Happy Cow Creamery presents "The Christmas Story" through eyes of cow

Happy Cow Creamery presents "The Christmas Story" through the eyes of a Happy Cow. (Source: Company website)

One Greenville County business has a cute twist on a popular holiday-themed tale.

Happy Cow Creamery is a "unique on-the-farm milk bottling operation," according to its website, but this year, the business is also spreading holiday cheer.

From December 21 through the 23, Happy Cow Creamery will allow visitors to join them for Christmas story reading as told through the eyes of a happy cow.

Happy Cow hot chocolate, hot cider and cookies will be provided by the Imagine Kitchen, and attendees can enjoy the family friendly event for just $5 per person.

The farm will also be lit up with Christmas lights and a trolley will be there to take groups out on a scenic ride.

The store is open for reading times at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from December 21 through 23. Some story times will be after store hours so visitors are asked to plan accordingly.

Happy Cow Creamery is located at 332 McKelvey Road in Pelzer. For details on how to get in on this fantastic holiday event, click here.

