Westminster woman's Christmas lights display also tribute to late husband

Virginia Campbell’s husband passed away in October of 1988 after a battle with cancer. They were married for more than 30 years.

"So I would work all day and come home and stay out in the yard,” explained Campbell, “Work on what lights I had. I didn't have many, but it got me through. Kept my mind off things."

She has everything from Santa to candy canes and even the Eiffel Tower. Her husband, A.C., loved Christmas and helping people.

It only seemed fitting her way of grieving turned into her way of giving back to the community. She now has dozens of holiday themed displays in her front yard.

"You hear children out here, laughing,” explained Campbell, “Running and playing up and down the fence at night. You see cars easing by , it gives you a lot of pleasure."

The 81-year-old doesn’t do it alone. Her daughter, Helen, helps every year.

"I always say we do it in memory of my dad,” said Helen Campbell, “We're working for him, even though he's been gone since 1988."

As for the displays, both women say they’ll be back at it every year, to provide holiday cheer to their community, as well as to pay tribute to a man they loved so much.

"He was my love and the light of my life. Always was. Always will be,” said Virginia Campbell.

The display can be seen off 6029 West Oak Highway in Westminster.

