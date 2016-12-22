Woman killed in crash on Saw Mill Road in Laurens Co.

Troopers said a Gray Court woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night in Laurens County.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Saw Mill Road, a little over a mile from the town of Gray Court.

Troopers said a 2003 Nissan ran off the left side of the road, ran down an embankment and into a ditch.

The 46-year-old female driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, troopers said.

The coroner identified the victim as Jacqueline Hudgens.

Coroner Nick Nichols said Hudgens lived on Saw Mill Road not far from where the crash occurred.

