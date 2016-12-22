Fraternal Order of Police to donate thousands to Upstate organizations

The Foothills Lodge #9 of the Fraternal Order of Police will donate more than $4,000 to several Upstate organizations.

The current vice-president of the organization, J.B. Kelley, said Country Santa, Miracle Hill Children's Home, Parenting Place Shriner's Hospital, Hospice of the Upstate, ADOPT, and Reserve Officers of the Upstate will all receive various monetary donations totaling $4,200.

Kelly said the group also donated $2,100 to the Pinnacle Mountain fire fund.

The check presentations will happen at the Pickens County Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m on Thursday.

