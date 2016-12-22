Anderson Christmas Lights offers holiday fun, raises funds for charity

An Anderson holiday tradition continues in its 23nd year.

Anderson Christmas Lights offers a Christmas lights display, a Santa’s village attraction, bonfires, wagon rides, horse and carriage rides, photos with Santa, and more.

Anderson Christmas Lights is open nightly at 5:30 p.m. through Dec. 25. The attraction closes at 10 p.m.

Santa’s Village will close on Dec. 23 to allow the jolly old elf to get back to the North Pole, officials said.

The cost is $10 per car, $25 for large vans, and $50 for large buses. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted. Officials said all funds are raised for charity.

Anderson Christmas Lights is located at 3215 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, across from the Anderson Civic Center.

