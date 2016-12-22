One lane reopens after fiery tractor trailer crash shuts down I-40 East in McDowell Co.

Viewer submitted photo of the crash (Dec. 22, 2016)

One lane of I-40 East reopened around 9:30 a.m. after a fiery crash involving an overturned tractor trailer in McDowell County Thursday morning, according to McDowell County 911.

The crash happened near mile marker 77 at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain.

All eastbound lanes were initially shut down after the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

