Police ask for help finding woman who disappeared after Christmas in 2011

April Michelle Pickens (Courtesy: Asheville PD) April Michelle Pickens (Courtesy: Asheville PD)
The Asheville Police Department has asked for help finding a woman who went missing in 2011.

April Michelle Pickens, now 34, is 5’4” tall and weighed 155 pounds at the time of her disappearance. 

Pickens spent Christmas with her family in Pisgah View Apartments and was last seen on or about December 26, 2011 in the apartment complex. 

Police said Pickens did not have a car and did not have any known medical conditions that would explain her disappearance. 

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Det. Kevin Taylor at 828-259-5945, e-mail him at ktaylor@ashevillenc.gov, or crimestoppers at 828-255-5050. 

