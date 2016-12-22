Warrant: Teen forced young victim to perform sex act at school - FOX Carolina 21

Warrant: Teen forced young victim to perform sex act at school

Edward Alexander (Source: OCSO)
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a teenager was arrested after a child was sexually assaulted.

Investigators were called to look into the sexual assault of a minor on Dec. 13 at NEXT School Eagle Ridge. The victim was reportedly between the ages of 11 and 14 years old.

After an investigation, deputies said 18-year-old Edward Micajah Alexander was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to arrest warrants, Alexander forced the victim to perform a sex act on him and touched her inappropriately.

Alexander was released from the Detention Center Thursday on a $40,000 bond.

