Federal buildings to stop accepting SC state IDs in 2017

Changing identification requirements will mean South Carolina residents need a second form of identification to enter federal buildings beginning in 2017.

The change takes effect on Jan. 30 and will restrict access to federal agencies, military bases and nuclear power plants for South Carolinians without federal identification.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, South Carolina is one of nine states to remain noncompliant with the REAL ID Act, thus prompting the move of federal agencies to no longer accept their state licenses and ID cards.

After Jan. 30, to gain access to federal buildings, residents will need to show an alternate form of identification. DHS recommends contacting the agency to confirm what type of alternate identification is accepted.

The REAL ID Act will also impact identification required for air travel in 2018.

Common forms include a passport, U.S. military ID and DHS-designated enhanced driver's licenses. For more information, visit the website for the Department of Homeland Security.

