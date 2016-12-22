Driver facing traffic, drug charges after Upstate chase

Police said a suspect is in custody after leading multiple agencies on a chase Thursday.

Belton Police Chief Tommy Clamp said police in Honea Path attempted to stop a vehicle without tags but the driver fled. A pursuit was initiated and traveled into Belton, Clamp said.

The chase reportedly ended when the driver struck another vehicle at a slow rate of speed.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Thomas Bradley Phillips of Belton.

According to the Anderson County Detention Center, Phillips is charged with a seat belt violation, hit and run with minor injury, reckless driving, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and driving without a license.

No injuries were reported.

