Police: Woman arrested after after man shot during argument at Pendleton apartments

Police said an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting at an Upstate apartment complex.

According to reports, a man sustained a non-life threatening injury following a shooting at a Pendleton apartment complex on Thursday.

The Pendleton Police Department and Anderson County Sheriff's Office were investigating the incident.

According to police, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex on Maple Street during an argument between a man and a woman. One victim was shot during the altercation, according to officers.

Officers released a suspect vehicle description, and the car was stopped by Anderson County deputies at a car wash on Highway 76 near the Michelin Plant.

A woman inside the vehicle was detained, but police said no arrests or charges were made at that time.

Friday, Anderson County deputies arrested Nikisha Santence Earle on Hwy 76 at Circle Drive in Sandy Springs. She was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Investigators said Earle left the scene of the shooting in Pendleton with a child in the backseat of her vehicle.

The Police Chief believes a domestic situation led to the shooting.

