Cooler Friday, showers possible Christmas Eve

After a mild Thursday temperatures will drop for the Friday before Christmas! Showers push in toward Christmas Eve, with the best chance in western North Carolina.

Friday is looking mostly sunny and cool (but close to average) with highs warming into the low to middle 50s for most spots.

Clouds will thicken Friday night possibly squeezing out a shower in the Upstate, leading to a few showers in the mountains on Saturday. The best chance for rain will be in western North Carolina, while the Upstate will still get a few showers and patchy drizzle through the day. Highs will warm into the mid 50s.

Christmas Eve night should be dry as showers dissipate. Temps will cool into the 40s as Santa and his reindeer come to town.

Christmas Day will be dry and mild with highs in the 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s for the mountains. Some clouds will be around, but no rain is expected.

Next week will bring more highs in the 50s and 60s with a couple more rain chances on Tuesday and Thursday.

