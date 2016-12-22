Thief steals Christmas presents, mother's ashes from TR woman in Grinch-like burglary

A mother and father were arrested after their three young children were found living in a home filled with trash, feces and several neglected animals.More >
A mother and father were arrested after their three young children were found living in a home filled with trash, feces and several neglected animals.More >
A South Carolina inmate says he and another convicted murderer strangled four fellow prisoners in a bid to get the death penalty.More >
A South Carolina inmate says he and another convicted murderer strangled four fellow prisoners in a bid to get the death penalty.More >
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >
Authorities say the father of a missing Southern California boy had become a flight risk when he was arrested on a murder charge last week in Las Vegas.More >
Authorities say the father of a missing Southern California boy had become a flight risk when he was arrested on a murder charge last week in Las Vegas.More >
A woman has been charged in connection to a rollover wreck early Saturday morning, per South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers.More >
A woman has been charged in connection to a rollover wreck early Saturday morning, per South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
In a statement on Monday, Rep. Jeff Duncan expressed his support for the reinstatement of the Trump administration travel ban and called for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg to recuse herself.More >
In a statement on Monday, Rep. Jeff Duncan expressed his support for the reinstatement of the Trump administration travel ban and called for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg to recuse herself.More >
Two teens are recovering in the hospital following a drive by shooting in Spartanburg, police say.More >
Two teens are recovering in the hospital following a drive by shooting in Spartanburg, police say.More >
A spokesman for the wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says she has hired a lawyer as federal investigators examine a real estate deal involving a Vermont college she once ran.More >
A spokesman for the wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says she has hired a lawyer as federal investigators examine a real estate deal involving a Vermont college she once ran.More >
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >
Bankers from BB&T in Spartanburg took time out of their day on Monday to help beautify a camp for kids with cancer called Annual Camp Victory by trimming the bushes and pulling the weeds.More >
Bankers from BB&T in Spartanburg took time out of their day on Monday to help beautify a camp for kids with cancer called Annual Camp Victory by trimming the bushes and pulling the weeds.More >
BMW made a big announcement at the event celebrating 25 years since the opening of the Upstate manufacturing plant.More >
BMW made a big announcement at the event celebrating 25 years since the opening of the Upstate manufacturing plant.More >
Cancer survivors from all over the Upstate were honored at AnMed Health Cancer Center on Sunday during Cancer Survivor Day.More >
Cancer survivors from all over the Upstate were honored at AnMed Health Cancer Center on Sunday during Cancer Survivor Day.More >
Man in Hospice Care marries long-time girlfriend. (6/25/17)More >
Man in Hospice Care marries long-time girlfriend. (6/25/17)More >
Brightly-colored rocks with messages of positivity are popping up in the Carolinas and Georgia, bringing smiles to many faces.More >
Brightly-colored rocks with messages of positivity are popping up in the Carolinas and Georgia, bringing smiles to many faces.More >