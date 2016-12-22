SC lawyers offer free Uber rides on New Year's Eve to prevent DUIs

A South Carolina law firm is trying to cut down on New Year's Eve drunk driving with free Uber rides.

Hawkins Law Firm, which operates offices in Greenville, Spartanburg and Charleston, is giving away $10 Uber credits in exchange for taking a pledge not to drink and drive.

"As plaintiff’s lawyers, we’ve seen the devastating consequences of drunk driving first hand," John Hawkins said. "Far too often, we’ve seen lives ruined and families torn apart."

The firm said they have spent $5,000 on credits for the campaign to help the community get home safely. The credit can be used between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve, anywhere in Greenville, Spartanburg, Charleston, Berkeley and Summerville counties.

Click here to take the pledge.

