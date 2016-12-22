Deputies locate missing McDowell Co. woman - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies locate missing McDowell Co. woman

Posted: Updated:
Kimberly Lowery (Source: MCSO) Kimberly Lowery (Source: MCSO)
NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a missing Nebo woman has been found safe.

Kimberly Dawn Lowery, 29, of 75 Chippendale Drive, was reported missing by her boyfriend after disappearing on Dec. 18.

On Wednesday deputies said Lowery was located and thanked the public for their help.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.