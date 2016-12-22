Deputy donates money for Christmas tree to family struggling during holidays

On Thursday, Ellen Rice shopped for a Christmas tree with her two daughters.

"I usually have a live tree every year," Rice said.

She is low on Christmas cash and didn't think she would've been in a store this season shopping for a tree.

"I'm on a fixed income - you have to put priorities first, you know," Rice said.

So, her gift for her family is a little food and lots of love. It's all she had to offer until she got a phone call.

"A police officer stepped up - they're not all bad," said Rice.

Master Deputy Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office is acting as one of Santa's elves.

"My mom is the most selfless person that I know and she always likes putting others first and helping others," Trisha Coffman said said of Rice.

It all happened when Coffman, who Rice adopted at 10-years-old, called the Greenville County Sheriff's Office for help. She said Flood answered the phone.

"Police officer Ryan Flood, he just called us and had me meet him at the police station," said Rice.

With no time to raise money, Flood gave the family money right out of his pocket.

"Christmas is going to happen because there's still compassion," Rice said. "It's been rough, it's been a rough year."

And the man who talks on camera shied away from it when it came to his gift of giving. However, he released this statement:

"I was happy to do it. I know what it's like to need assistance. I was just doing my part to spread the Christmas spirit," Flood said.

"It's all been a big shock," Rice said.

And Rice and her family are grateful that this year, thanks to Master Deputy Ryan Flood, it will feel a little more like Christmas.

