Owner wants dog returned after stolen from Greenville Co. Animal Care

An Upstate dog owner is searching for his missing furry friend after he was told she was stolen from an animal care facility.

Frank Ferreira said that after a couple of his dogs went missing, he found them at Greenville County Animal Care.

Ferreira said staff at Greenville County Animal Care told him they would hold his dogs until he got off work for the day, and could come pick them up.

The problem is - according to, Ferreira, when he finally got to the facility, one of his beloved pups, Baby, was nowhere to be found. Staff members informed Mr. Ferreira that someone had stolen his white, female pug.

The dog owner said he's filed a report and just wants his dog back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing pup is asked to contact Greenville County Animal Care at (864) 467-3950.

