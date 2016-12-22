Report: Spartanburg police taser armed man at Walmart

The Spartanburg Police Department responded to reports of an armed individual at Walmart on Wednesday.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers received reports of a man with a firearm walking into the Walmart on East Main Street. When police arrived on scene, officers said a person matching the description was spotted outside the store and appeared to be attempting to avoid authorities.

According to the incident report, the suspect was carrying a bag of ammunition and had a firearm under his left arm, so a responding officer drew his service weapon.

The officer reportedly issued commands and the suspect dropped the gun but did not get completely on the ground like instructed. When the officer attempted to handcuff the suspect, he struggled and tried to flee before circling back toward the gun, the report states.

The officer reportedly deployed his taser multiple times before the suspect experienced full body lockup and fell to the ground.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Somephone Kenekham, was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest no assault and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

