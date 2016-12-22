For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Harley! She is a 7 year old hound/collie mix at Oconee Humane Society. She loved to volunteer with the staff at the shelter, interacting with kids and adults alike. She would do well with an active owner who could get her out for walks and runs!

I chose her because she is such a fast learner. She quickly learned to sit! She has been at the shelter for too long and needs a good home for the holidays.

If you are interested in adopting Harley, please head to 1925 Sandifer Blvd in Seneca!