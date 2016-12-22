For Fox’s Four Legged Friends this week I chose Martin! He is a 4 month old kitty at Oconee Humane Society. I chose him because he loves to he held and is a purr-machine!

Martin is very curious and playful, but also enjoys relaxing in laps and bring a pampered cat! He has already been neutered and is ready for a forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Martin, please head to 1925 Sandifer Blvd in Seneca