Upstate man survives two days after wrecking truck down a ravine in Spartanburg Co.

An amazing story of survival and hope during this Christmas season.

Friends have started a GoFundMe Page and are organizing a fundraiser for Josh Turner, the young man who crashed his truck and ran off Cannons Campground Road into a ravine in Spartanburg County. No one knew he was there in the wreckage, and he survived two days badly hurt and without food or water until he could gain consciousness and crawl to the top of the hill for help.

Josh Turner has been at Spartanburg Medical Center for nearly 50 days. He spent Thanksgiving in the hospital and will have to spend Christmas there, too. Despite the lengthy hospital stay and severe pain from surgeries and procedures, Turner is thankful to be alive and thankful for people - friends, family, and even strangers - who are supporting him throughout his journey to regain his health.

Josh Turner's view from his hospital bed at Spartanburg Medical Center makes for a very different kind of Christmas. His aunt put up a tree in his hospital room, "Get Well Soon" and Christmas cards line the wall.

"All the nurses said they've never seen a tree like that in the room," Turner marveled.

This is not what Turner had in mind for the holidays this year, but him being alive is what some might call a miracle after he crashed his car off Cannons Campground Road in Spartanburg County. He said that when he got to the hospital, doctors told him he was only a few hours from not making it out of the ravine alive.

"The doctor said if I had waited two or three more hours, I would have either bled to death or hypothermia would have killed me," explained Turner.

The Highway Patrol says Josh Turner ran off the road on November 5 when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer. He describes the pain from the crash as excruciating.

"The glass went in my legs and in my elbow and I remember when I pulled it out of my elbow, I passed out," he recalled.

Josh's truck went down into a ravine and couldn't be seen from the roadway.

"I passed out several times. I remember I first woke up and it was dark, and then all of a sudden it had me and I guess, pain-wise, I passed back out. I woke up again and it was daylight and I lay there for an hour or two and realized I was stuck," Turner said.

Turner was thrown from the vehicle and badly hurt. He had broken bones and cuts so deep it took out chunks of his leg. But he didn't give up.

Instead, he used leaves to keep warm and anything else he could find in his truck to survive.

"I wrapped the towel around my leg and tried my best to cover my knee. It was like an angle," Turner remembered. "I rolled over and got some sticks to put on an angle, and and got the cord out of the GPS really really tight to just hold the sticks in place."

Then he said he started praying and praying and praying.

"I got up on my elbows and drug my knee up underneath me and it was so bad, they hurt so bad. But I drug my knee up underneath me and somehow, I prayed like crazy and it didn't hurt, you know, but I got up the hill."

He was found at the top of the hill by people who had no idea he'd been down there for the last two days.

Josh turner has had several surgeries and will have to have at least one more. He has pins in his ankle, and at one point, doctors thought they would need to be amputate his leg.

In yet another miracle, however, doctors have determind he will be able to keep his leg and walk again. Amazingly, doctors say he may be able to go home in about a week.

Unfortunately, Turner is going home to major bills. Although he has a job, he hasn't been able to work and does not have health insurance.

Friends have created a GoFundMe account and have organized a fundraiser for Turner on February 4th at the American Legion in Chesnee.

