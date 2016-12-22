Verizon to host January recruitment event in Greenville

If you're looking for a job, come January, Greenville is the place to look.

Verizon Wireless will host a recruitment event on January 4, 2017. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SC Works Greenville at 225 S Pleasantburg Drive.

The company is looking to hire for the Specialist Customer Service Job Order position.

Those planning to attend are asked to apply in person.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.