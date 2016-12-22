Verizon to host January recruitment event in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Verizon to host January recruitment event in Greenville

Verizon Recruitment Event flyer (Source: SC Works Upstate) Verizon Recruitment Event flyer (Source: SC Works Upstate)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

If you're looking for a job, come January, Greenville is the place to look.

Verizon Wireless will host a recruitment event on January 4, 2017. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SC Works Greenville at 225 S Pleasantburg Drive.

The company is looking to hire for the Specialist Customer Service Job Order position.

Those planning to attend are asked to apply in person.

