Pork skin products recalled in southern states for salmonella contamination

Pork Rinds & Snacks, LLC, a Spartanburg establishment, is recalling more than 7 thousand pounds of pork skin products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The announcement came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Thursday.

Officials said the "ready-to-eat" pork skin items being recalled were produced between September 27 and December 13. The following products are subject to the recall:

4022 lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH Salsa & Sour Cream SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

3208-lbs. of 1.5 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH SALSA & SOUR CREAM SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

399-lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “COUNTRY TIME Old Fashioned Fried PORK SKINS CHICHARRONES SALSA & SOUR CREAM FLAVOR” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17”to “MAR 23 17.”

Officials said the products subject to the recall also bear establishment number “EST. M00888” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to company officials. They urge anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, but to throw them away or return them to the place of original purchase.

