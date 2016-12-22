No bond for Spartanburg Co. man accused of killing fire chief's daughter

Scene of Spartanburg Co. shooting on Bennett Dairy Road (FOX Carolina/ 12/22/16)

The Spartanburg County coroner said an Upstate fire chief's daughter was killed in a shooting on Thursday.

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident, which occurred in the 400 block of Bennett Dairy Road.

Early Friday morning the coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Tiffany Dale Cartee. An autopsy in the case is pending.

After an investigation, deputies said 24-year-old Jefferson Lee Perry III was arrested in connection with Cartee's slaying.

According to the incident report, Perry shot Cartee in front of two witnesses inside a moving vehicle. The car reportedly crashed into a tree and Perry fled the scene, but deputies said a K-9 tracked him to a crawl space under a home.

Perry, who is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, was transported to the hospital after complaining of head pain from the crash.

Perry was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Saturday afternoon, according to online jail records.

On Saturday, Perry appeared in court where he received no bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 23 of next year.

Investigators believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident.

"Please keep the family of [Tiffany] in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time and being so close to Christmas," coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

Clevenger said Cartee's father is the chief of Una Fire Department.

A SLED background check on Perry revealed prior convictions for grand larceny, multiple drug charges including possession of marijuana and cocaine, possession of hypodermic needles, burglary, grand larceny, shoplifting, possession of a stolen vehicle and giving false information.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Tiffany Cartee as they work to gather the funds to bury their loved one. There was no insurance to cover funeral costs. You can donate here to help with expenses.

A memorial service has been set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel in Woodruff. Visitation will be held before the service from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

