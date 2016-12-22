Family says Upstate 14-year-old found safe - FOX Carolina 21

Family says Upstate 14-year-old found safe

Mysterious Morton (Courtesy of family) Mysterious Morton (Courtesy of family)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate mother was reunited Friday with her 14-year-old daughter.

Maharsha Callahan said her niece Mysterious Morton was missing for several days.  Miletta Callahan, the missing teen's mother, said her daughter suffers from ADHD, schizophrenia, hallucinations and depression. The mom believed her 14-year-old daughter was in danger.

The mom says that though her daughter is very smart and talented, she is also very easily-influenced. She has also been off of her ADHD medication for about a week.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that a runaway report was taken on Mysterious Morton on September 12.

On Friday afternoon, Maharsha Callahan confirmed Morton was found safe.

