Deputies: Masked suspect with rifle demands money, then flees Lil' Cricket in Spartanburg Co.

Scene of investigation at Lil' Cricket on Chesnee Hwy (FOX Carolina/ 12/22/16)

Deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at a Spartanburg County convenience store.

Spartanburg County deputies are on the scene at the Lil' Cricket at 1980 Chesnee Hwy in Spartanburg.

The call came in at 9 p.m.

According to reports, the store clerk told deputies that a suspect armed with a rifle wearing all black and a ski mask entered the store and demanded money. The clerk told deputies that the suspect then left the store.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at !-888-CRIME-SC.

