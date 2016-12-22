Troopers searching for suspect vehicle in Greenwood Co. hit-and-run

Ben Burnett had anything but an average commute back to home on Dec. 10. He was pedaling down Mathis Road when he said he didn't know what hit him.

"I came up a hill and I was kinda soft pedaling and I saw some headlights behind me," Burnett said. "I could feel it about to happen and then a loud noise and I was on my back in the mud on the side of the road."

A car ran right into Ben, leaving him hurt and his bike in pieces.

"The instinct of an impact like that, I kinda just rolled around and yelled from a second, one because of anger, because the person didn't stop," he said. "I didn't even see brake lights."

Burnett is still in pain but has minor injuries. The hit and run has left one Greenwood bike shop feeling upset. Emerald City Bikes posted on social media to try and find the car.

"When you live in a community like Greenwood, the threats that a motorcyclist or a cyclist have on each other, even in a day to day commute, it provided awareness to a cause we're passionate about, " owner Sam Eubanks said.

"They care about the community of cyclist and care about the community of Greenwood too. The reason why 97,000 people saw it is because I think most people share that common care for their community," Burnett said.

During the accident, a piece of the driver's mirror fell off. A small bar code could hold all the answers in finding the car responsible.

"We're able to trace the time stamp to the make, model and year of the vehicle," Burnett points out.

With his current bike literally split in two, it's safe to say the bike has seen the end of its riding days. Eubanks, the owner at Emerald City Bikes, didn't want the same fate for this cyclist. The shop gave a mountain bike to Burnett following the accident.

"He was someone who was promoting cycling in the community and he had lost his main form of transportation so we figured one of the nice thing we could do would be to replace that bicycle from him and get him back out," Eubanks said.

This tough tumble is making Burnett realize how lucky he is to be alive: "Anytime anything like that happens you definitely realize how blessed you are."

On Thursday troopers release the description of a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to the crash. Troopers are searching for a 2005 to 2009 Pontiac G6 with damage to the right passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call troopers at 864-241-1000.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.