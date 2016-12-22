Family seeking information on missing mother of five, April Pickens

April Pickens was last seen December 26, 2011 in Asheville, North Carolina. Since her disappearance, police and her family have been searching for the mother of five.

Her mother, Anita Carson said the holidays are still tough for the entire family.

"I don't even like Christmas no more. I used to love it," said Carson. "I'm not feeling Christmas, I don't think I'll ever feel like it no more.”

Five years ago, Carson's daughter went missing near the Pisgah View Apartments. Carson says it wasn't like her daughter to just disappear.

"April was sweet, funny, everybody loved her,” she remembered.

She would now be 34-years-old. Her family celebrates every birthday as if she were still home.

Sergeant Wade Cecil with the Ashville Police Department says it’s been a frustrating case for detectives. There have been very few leads or tips over the last 5 years.

"If anybody has any information of where April may be or if they've seen her,” said Sgt. Cecil, “Or if anybody knows of anything or anyone that has seen April since 2011, we would like to know."

No one knows if Pickens is being held somewhere or if she was murdered.

Carson says she holds onto hope that her daughter is still alive.

"Just turn her loose,” said Carson, “Bring her to her family, her kids. We miss her."

They just want closure, either way.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.