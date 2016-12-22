Family seeking information on missing mother of five, April Pickens

A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >
An IV bar is making its way to Greenville in September.More >
An IV bar is making its way to Greenville in September.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate a violent domestic disturbance on Monday night.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate a violent domestic disturbance on Monday night.More >
Dispatchers confirm two gunshot victims are in the hospital following a shooting in Anderson Tuesday night.More >
Dispatchers confirm two gunshot victims are in the hospital following a shooting in Anderson Tuesday night.More >
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.More >
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.More >
A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.More >
A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.More >
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help support an Upstate man who dedicated his life to public service.More >
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help support an Upstate man who dedicated his life to public service.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
One person was killed in a collision on SC 183 in Pickens County Tuesday afternoon, troopers confirm.More >
One person was killed in a collision on SC 183 in Pickens County Tuesday afternoon, troopers confirm.More >
TRIP, a national transportation research group, released a list of the states with the highest fatality rates on rural, non-interstate travel routes.More >
TRIP, a national transportation research group, released a list of the states with the highest fatality rates on rural, non-interstate travel routes.More >
Bankers from BB&T in Spartanburg took time out of their day on Monday to help beautify a camp for kids with cancer called Annual Camp Victory by trimming the bushes and pulling the weeds.More >
Bankers from BB&T in Spartanburg took time out of their day on Monday to help beautify a camp for kids with cancer called Annual Camp Victory by trimming the bushes and pulling the weeds.More >
BMW made a big announcement at the event celebrating 25 years since the opening of the Upstate manufacturing plant.More >
BMW made a big announcement at the event celebrating 25 years since the opening of the Upstate manufacturing plant.More >
Cancer survivors from all over the Upstate were honored at AnMed Health Cancer Center on Sunday during Cancer Survivor Day.More >
Cancer survivors from all over the Upstate were honored at AnMed Health Cancer Center on Sunday during Cancer Survivor Day.More >
Man in Hospice Care marries long-time girlfriend. (6/25/17)More >
Man in Hospice Care marries long-time girlfriend. (6/25/17)More >
Brightly-colored rocks with messages of positivity are popping up in the Carolinas and Georgia, bringing smiles to many faces.More >
Brightly-colored rocks with messages of positivity are popping up in the Carolinas and Georgia, bringing smiles to many faces.More >