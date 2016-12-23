Firefighters quickly contain wildfire in Oconee Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters quickly contain wildfire in Oconee Co.

MOUNTAIN REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Oconee County Emergency Management said a wildfire on Friday was quickly contained.

The blaze broke out near Raines Road and burned a couple of acres over the course of 30 minutes, fire chief Charlie King said.

As of noon, firefighters were just hitting remaining hot spots. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

