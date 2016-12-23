Greer police respond to bizarre car crash - FOX Carolina 21

Greer police respond to bizarre car crash

Bizarre crash on Wade Hampton. (Dec. 23, 2016/FOX Carolina)
GREER, SC

The Greer Police Department said no one was injured in a strange collision on Friday.

Lt. Jimmy Holcombe said a vehicle was clipped by another car before running up the tension wire for a telephone pole at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Middleton Way.

Greer CPW was called to the scene to repair the wire.

