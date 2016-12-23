Damp and cooler weather for Monday

Monday morning will begin with some patchy fog and drizzle which might briefly lower visibilities especially in some of the mountain valleys in western North Carolina.

The rest of Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, a brief shower or two is possible this afternoon after some patchy fog and drizzle this morning with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the middle to upper 60s ahead of a cold front set to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in western North Carolina with a few making it down to South Carolina and northeast Georgia.

Wednesday will be sunnier for a change with highs once again reaching the 60s area-wide before another front causes a few more showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

As things clear out Thursday, we’ll see the last of the mild air before temperatures take a dive Thursday night into Friday with lows in the 20s and 30s. Highs on Friday will only make it into the middle 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate with mostly sunny skies.

We’ll close out the year 2016 on a similar note on Saturday, and could very well ring in 2017 on a rainy note with showers expected to move through late Saturday night into Sunday.

