Deputies: Mom arrested after exposing newborn twins to drugs

Deputies say an Upstate mom is has been arrested after infant children were born with drugs in their systems.

Spartanburg County deputies said they received a referral from the Department of Social Services on December 20 in reference to the incident.

According to reports, evidence during the investigation revealed that 33-year-old Nicole Roseberry ingested illicit narcotics while in her third trimester of pregnancy with twins.

Deputies said that Roseberry had positive drug screenings for usage of multiple drugs during pregnancy, and had a severe arrest history for narcotic-related crimes and crimes against others. According to deputies, the mom also had a prior history with the Department of Social Services involving the removal of separate children from her custody.

Deputies determined that all of the aforementioned offenses provided probable cause for the seeking of arrest warrants against the mom for two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child - Roseberry placed both infant children in extreme risk of harm, directly affecting their health, physical safety and well being.

On Thursday, a deputy presented Roseberry's case to a judge, who found probably cause for the issuance of arrest warrants against her for two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.

She was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and has since been released.

